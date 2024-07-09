Rajasthan Cong’s newly elected MLAs to be given training on Tuesday

JAIPUR, July 8: The Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held here on Tuesday to discuss strategy for the budget session of the assembly, following which the newly elected MLAs will be given training, a party leader said.

The party’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will welcome the newly elected MPs of the Congress, ‘India’ bloc and Bharat Adivasi Party.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that on July 9, a meeting of the legislature party will be held at a hotel here at 4 pm under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Tikaram Jully. After this meeting, training will be organised for the newly elected MLAs.

Chaturvedi said that after an hour-long training programme, the newly elected MPs of the Congress and the ‘India’ bloc will be welcomed by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Budget Session of the assembly is currently going on and the budget is scheduled to be presented on July 10. (PTI)

