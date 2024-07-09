30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Rajasthan Cong’s newly elected MLAs to be given training on Tuesday

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JAIPUR, July 8: The Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held here on Tuesday to discuss strategy for the budget session of the assembly, following which the newly elected MLAs will be given training, a party leader said.

The party’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will welcome the newly elected MPs of the Congress, ‘India’ bloc and Bharat Adivasi Party.

- Advertisement -

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that on July 9, a meeting of the legislature party will be held at a hotel here at 4 pm under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Tikaram Jully. After this meeting, training will be organised for the newly elected MLAs.

Chaturvedi said that after an hour-long training programme, the newly elected MPs of the Congress and the ‘India’ bloc will be welcomed by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Budget Session of the assembly is currently going on and the budget is scheduled to be presented on July 10. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stanley Rozario, Nausad Moosa top Indian names for men’s team head...

The Hills Times -
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam