Representation of SCs, STs in govt work force as per prescribed limit: Centre

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 19: The representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the central government workforce is as per the prescribed limit, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

According to the information provided by the ministries/departments, as on January 1, 2024, the number of employees belonging to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes, OBCs, is 5.47 lakh, 2.82 lakh and 8.55 lakh, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

“The representation of SC and ST is as per the prescribed limit of 15% and 7.5% respectively. The representation of OBCs in direct recruitment has also consistently been more than 27% during the last 10 years,” he said.

To a query seeking reasons for removal of data on reservation in Union government jobs and positions from the Annual Report (2023-24) of DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), Singh said obtaining data/information from ministries/ departments is a time-consuming process.

“At the time of finalising the Annual Report, the relevant data received from various ministries/departments was incomplete and required reconciliation. Hence, the same could not be included in the Annual Report (2023-24) of DoPT. The data has since been reconciled,” the minister said.

Replying to another question on total sanctioned strength of posts and vacancies in the central government, he said occurrence and filling up of vacant posts in various ministries/departments is a continuous process.

“The data/details of vacancies are maintained by the respective ministries/ departments. The ministries/departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner,” Singh said.

He said vacant posts have been filled up through the ‘Rozgar Mela’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2022.

“13 Rozgar Melas have been held at central level in 45-50 cities across the various states/Union Territories. Several lakh appointment letters have been distributed in the Rozgar Melas,” the minister said. (PTI)

