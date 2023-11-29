18 C
Rescued Uttarkashi workers undergo medical tests at AIIMS Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi, Nov 29: Forty-one labourers, who were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, arrived in Rishikesh on Wednesday. They underwent medical examinations at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

AIIMS Executive Director, Meenu Singh, confirmed that their health parameters, including blood pressure, vitals, and oxygenation are normal. Basic tests were conducted to check their electrolytes and other blood parameters.

The workers will also undergo a basic mental health assessment. The Silkyara tunnel, a part of the Central Government’s Char Dham project, collapsed due to a landslide on November 12.

Experts in rat-hole mining managed to clear the last stretch of debris around 7 pm. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force, Assam (SDRF) entered the steel chute to reach the trapped labourers. They were brought out one by one on wheeled stretchers. Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, addressed the media about the rescue operations on Wednesday.

