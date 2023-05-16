SC to hear petition against AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya over forging of education qualification

Guwahati 16th May: On May 18th, the Supreme Court of India is set to hear a petition against Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, a member of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and MLA, for allegedly falsifying his educational qualifications.

The controversy arose when Barbhuiya claimed in his electoral papers that he had graduated from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Pole in 2019. However, former Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar filed a petition with the Gauhati High Court, asserting that the information provided by Barbhuiya was incorrect.

In response, Barbhuiya was summoned to present evidence before the Gauhati High Court. Meanwhile, he has appealed to the Supreme Court.

Information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) indicates that Barbhuiya did not take any exams at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2019. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court, but the hearing was postponed until May 18th.