Schools in Delhi to remain shut till Nov 10 owing to poor air quality

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 5: Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10 due to the persisting high pollution levels. She suggested schools to transition to online classes for grades 6-12.

The announcement was made after the pollution levels in the capital reached the ‘severe plus’ category owing to unfavourable wind conditions.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared all government and private primary schools to be closed on November 3 and 4. To curb the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on all non-essential construction work and restricted the entry of diesel trucks in the city.

