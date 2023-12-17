Tamil Nadu government announces school closure in 4 districts after heavy rain batters state

HT Digital,

Çhennai, Dec 17: Heavy rains on Sunday impacted southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, as a result of cyclonic circulation over the Indian Ocean and Southwest Bay of Bengal near the southern Sri Lanka coast.

Schools and colleges in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have been closed on Monday, December 18, due to the rainfall.

Waterlogging occurred in various areas across these districts. The Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Collectors have advised people to avoid the Tamirabharani River as the water discharge has increased due to the rise in inflow.

Water levels in other reservoirs have also risen. Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being dispatched to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari with rescue equipment in response to the weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for Sunday and Monday.