Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life In North TN, Holiday Declared For Offices, Schools On Dec 5

CHENNAI, Dec 4: Life was thrown out of gear in Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Monday as relentless rains pounded various parts leading to inundation, raising fears of a repeat of 2015 deluge.

People were seen scampering to buy and refill supplies and essential items with drinking water being on high demand. There was no let up in the downpour that led to power outages and internet disruption.

Cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of Tuesday lay near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains.

The name ‘Michaung’ was suggested by Myanmar. It means strength or resilience.

Transport services took a severe hit as number of trains and flights were cancelled. Heavily inundated roads posed a challenge to road users who were few and far.

Many parts of the state capital and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur came under sheets of water even as the government machinery was deployed to clear the stagnant water and inundation.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am today, Perungudi in Chennai received 29 cm rainfall while Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 28 cm and Mamallapuram in Chengalpet received 22 cm.

In its latest update, the weather office said the 4 districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds till late on Monday.

“Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG centered over the west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwestwards during past 6 hrs and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of December 4 over the same region about 90 km northeast of Chennai.

“It is likely to move nearly northwards and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam (AP) during forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm at a speed of 90 to 100 KMPH,” an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over the phone today and inquired about the prevailing situation in the state in the wake of cyclonic storm Michaung and assured all possible help from the Centre.

The CM said he would seek the Centre’s assistance for carrying out relief work post cyclone if required.

In view of the cyclone, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday for all educational institutions, government and private offices, financial institutions and banks in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The government has urged private firms to allow its employees to work from home in affected regions on December 5.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.

In Chennai, cabinet ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian visited the affected areas and oversaw the relief activities.

Ten teams comprising 250 NDRF personnel have been deployed for rescue efforts in affected districts, a government release said.

The Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains. The runway and tarmac also remain shut due to waterlogging, the Airport Authority of India said.

Rail and air services suffered cancellation and delays.

“In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons,” and six trains originating from the Dr.MGR Chennai Central to destinations including Coimbatore and Mysuru were cancelled on Monday morning, the Southern Railway said, adding full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains.

According to airport officials, 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled. Four international services, including to Dubai and Sri Lanka were cancelled by a private carrier.

Three arriving international services were diverted to Bengaluru.

As many as 14 subways in the city have been closed due to inundation, the city police said.

In 11 places, uprooted trees were removed.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu government, Supriya Sahu reacted to a viral video of a crocodile crossing a road in suburban Perungulathur area during heavy rains in Chennai.

In a post on X, she said, “Many are tweeting about this video. There are a few mugger crocodiles in several of the water bodies in Chennai. These are shy elusive animals and avoid human contact. This one has come out as the water has overflown due to massive rains under the impact of #CycloneMichuang please do not go close to water bodies.”

“There is no possibility of harm to humans IF these animals are left alone & UNPROVOKED. No need to panic. Wildlife division has been alerted and they are on the job to avoid any untoward incident #cyclonemichaung #Cyclone #Michaung #ChennaiRains.”

At Velachery in the city, a portion of land reportedly gave way, leading to a deep pit and some people were trapped.

Also, a building in the locality caved in trapping some workers. Two people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital, police said without sharing further details.

The Industries Department has set up a help desk for providing information and assistance to small and medium enterprises.

“SIPCOT is continuously monitoring and clearing hurdles within the industrial parks located in affected districts using patrol teams,” an official said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said eastern coastal districts of the state have been badly affected by cyclone Michaung.

The central and state government agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of the people, he said.

“The situation is being monitored by the central and state governments at the highest level,” he said in a post on X.

The Governor appealed to people to follow the advice of state government and “stay home and stay safe until the situation improves”. (PTI)