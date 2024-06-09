Ticker: Pune car crash Illegal portions of resort owned by accused family razed

30 C
SATARA, June 8: The administration in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Saturday demolished illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash, an official said.

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.

The administration’s bulldozer action has come days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered Satara collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was found to be illegal.

The administration had sealed the establishment last week, the official said.

The juvenile’s grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family’s driver to force him to take the blame for the Porsche crash, while his father and mother are in jail for their alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption as part of the probe. (PTI)

 

 

 

