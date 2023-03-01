28 C
Manoj Bajpayee Thanks His Followers As He Conqures Best Web Series Actor

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, March 1: Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee feels proud to be the winner of the Popular Choice Best Actor Award (Web Series) for Raj and DK’s Show ‘The Family Man 2’ at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The actor in his Twitter account has expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers for securing the prestigious award.

The awards revived after the coronavirus pandemic to honour the talents who have been working on screen in the past one-and-a-half years. The classification for the Awards were Popular Choice – Films, Popular Choice – Web Series, and Jury Awards. Bajpayee was proferred the reputable award by actress Lakshmi Manchu. He conveyed his gratitude towards Raj and DK and his co-actors for assisting him in elevating his performance.

“It’s not an easy task when you are working in a series because you have to be really consistent in each and every scene you are doing, you really have to know where you are coming from and what you are getting into. And in all of this, Raj and DK and my co-actors have really helped me,” said Bajpayee while delivering a speech at the event.

The actor further applauded the writer Suparn Verma and gave credit to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for giving her all to the web series. He also conveyed that he would not wish ‘The Family Man 2’ to cease only because of the people working for it and the bond they have formed.

