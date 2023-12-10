Train derails in Maharashtra, 4 express trains diverted

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 10: Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara railway station in Maharashtra on Sunday, disrupting the movement of eight express trains, the Central Railways confirmed.

Four out of these eight trains were diverted. The affected routes were Kasara to Igatpuri downline and the middle line, while the Igatpuri to Kasara upline remained operational.

The derailed train did not impact Mumbai suburban train services. Assistance was sought through two accident relief trains from Kalyan and Igatpuri.