18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from Kasara accident spot

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Dec 11: Nearly 20 hours after seven wagons of a goods train derailed in Kasara Ghat section near Mumbai on the Central Railway (CR) network, the affected railway lines on the route were completely restored, officials said on Monday.

The down (Igatpuri-bound) railway line was restored at around 8.30 am on Monday, while the middle line, which is mainly used for the movement of goods trains and bankers (set of locomotives used for hauling trains in ghat section) was declared safe for operation at 2.10 pm, CR’s chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure told PTI.

- Advertisement -

The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 section at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the down line and middle line affected.

The seven wagons were removed from the accident spot first, before all the remaining wagons of the derailed train were brought to Kasara yard and restoration of the overhead equipment to resume traffic from the down line, Manaspure said.

The up line (Mumbai-bound) was unaffected due to the derailment of the goods train, which was heading to Daulatabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

After the incident, rail authorities had announced cancellation of 10 mail express trains and diversion of 22 other trains.

- Advertisement -

But after the restoration of both the railway lines, the diversion of five trains was cancelled and they were operated via their original route, the official said.

Central Railway’s general manager Ram Karan Yadav and divisional railway manager (Mumbai division) Rajnish Goyal oversaw the restoration process at the site. (PTI)

Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Virat Kohli Is A Massive Player, Will Play Major Role In...

The Hills Times - 0
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga