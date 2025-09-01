30.5 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...

Tribals to be kept out of ambit of proposed UCC: Kiren Rijiju

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said tribals of the northeast and other areas of the country will be kept out of the ambit of the proposed Uniform Civil Code so that they can live their lives “freely” as per their systems.

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, he clarified the Union government’s stand on the issue, saying that “some people create a bizarre atmosphere on social media these days and build a narrative” against the Centre.

- Advertisement -

Rijiju, however, did not mention anybody’s name.

Related Posts:

“Being a Union minister, I want to share the stand of our government. Our government and party (BJP) think about (bringing) a Uniform Civil Code in the country as per the Constitution.  When criminal law is equal for all, why should the civil law also not be (equal for everyone),” the minister said.

He said some states have already initiated work in this connection.

“But we have clearly said that tribals will be exempted from this. Let advasis be given freedom to live in their own way. This (UCC) will not be implemented in Schedule 6, Schedule 5, northeast and other tribal areas in the country,” the minister added.

- Advertisement -

The issue of UCC is currently being examined by the Law Commission.

Uttarakhand has so far implemented UCC in the state. (PTI)

10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala