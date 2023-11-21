22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Unexplained sudden death among youth not because of Covid vaccine: ICMR

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted a comprehensive study asserting that Covid-19 vaccination is not linked to sudden unexplained deaths among young adults, according to sources.

The ICMR emphasised the potential to reduce such deaths with at least one vaccine dose. The yet-to-be-released study titled ‘Factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India — a multicentric matched case-control study’ was completed earlier this month.

It was initiated in response to concerns regarding sudden deaths among healthy adults, like popular Malayalam TV actor Dr Priya, and any potential connection to Covid-19 or its vaccine.

The study also identified several factors that could increase the risk of sudden deaths, including severe Covid-19 infection, binge drinking, and use of recreational drugs or substances leading to deaths within 48 hours.

