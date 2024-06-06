30 C
Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, June 5: The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said.

Following the meeting at his residence, a day after the general election results, Modi made the formal recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu and also handed over his resignation, they said.

“The Union cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha,” a top source told PTI.

Prime Minister Modi called on President  Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the prime minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

The election results were also discussed during the cabinet meeting, sources said, adding the meeting was followed by a meeting of the council of ministers.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats. (PTI)

 

 

 

