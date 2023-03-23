President Murmu opens Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad for public

NEW DELHI, March 22 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu opened ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’, one of the three presidential retreats, in Secunderabad on Wednesday for the public, an official statement said.

It is the first time that the heritage building has been opened for people, as earlier, they could only visit the gardens of the Nilayam once a year for a limited period of time, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“During the tour of the Nilayam, one can see the building from inside, including the presidential wing and dining area, and can enjoy traditional Cheriyal paintings of Telangana while strolling through the underground tunnel connecting the Nilayam kitchen to the dining hall,” it said.

Visitors can learn about the history of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam, know about the Constitution, and get a glimpse of the role and responsibilities of the president of India in the ‘Knowledge Gallery’ which was earlier used as stables, it said.

In the Knowledge Gallery’s courtyard, visitors can take selfies with the Buggy and The President’s Limousine.

Visitors can also explore the Jai Hind Ramp and Flag post point as well as the Nature Trail on the premises of Rashtrapati Nilayam, the statement said.

Various sections of the garden of the Nilayam, such as the Rock Garden, Herbal Garden, Butterfly and Nakshatra Garden, will remain open to the public, it said, adding that one can obtain information about fruits, trees, and flowers by scanning QR codes.

Murmu attended the ceremony through video conferencing in the presence of the Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, union minister for Culture tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, home minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali, and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, she also laid the foundation stones for the restoration and conservation of the Jai Hind Ramp and a replica of the historic Flag Post.

The Jai Hind Ramp was connected with a historic step well that catered to the water requirements of the premises in the past, while the flag post marked the integration of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948.

The President said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Retreats belong to every Indian.

“It is our endeavour that all citizens, especially our young generation, know about the freedom fighters and respect the values associated with our freedom struggle. With this idea, a Knowledge Gallery has been established in the Rashtrapati Nilayam, which would provide information related to the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Nilayam, as well as about unsung heroes of our independence,” Murmu said.

She urged people, especially children and youth, to visit the Nilayam and get connected with their heritage.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam will be open to the general public throughout the year, except during the president’s southern sojourn.

Visitors can book their slot online through — visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

A walk-in booking facility will also be available at the Reception Office, Rashtrapati Nilayam. People can visit the Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and government holidays) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.

A nominal registration charge of Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals will be applicable.

Apart from tour guides, basic amenities like parking, cloakroom, wheelchairs, café, souvenir shop, restrooms, drinking water, and first aid facilities will be available for the visitors.