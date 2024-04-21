Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen tomorrow, meet armed forces personnel

HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Siachen on Monday to meet with military personnel stationed in the area. The Defence Ministry Office confirmed this news via a post on social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday.

The post quoted “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region.”

Originally, Rajnath Singh planned to celebrate a certain occasion with the troops in Siachen, but the event was moved to Leh due to bad weather.

The Siachen Glacier, located approximately 20,000 feet high in the Karakoram range, is recognized as the world’s highest militarised zone where soldiers are forced to combat frostbite and high winds.