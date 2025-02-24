Wayanad landslide survivors temporarily halt agitation after talks with authorities

WAYANAD (KERALA), Feb 23: The survivors of July 2024 Wayanad landslides on Sunday temporarily called off their agitation demanding speedy rehabilitation, following discussions with authorities.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed in Chooralmala in this hill district as police blocked protesters from carrying out a march in protest of the alleged delay in rehabilitation process.

- Advertisement -

“We have withdrawn the strike temporarily following the talks with the police. However, we will meet the District Collector and bring up the matter that 17 families have been omitted from the beneficiary list for rehabilitation. If the issue is not addressed, we will stage a sit-in protest,” a leader of the action committee told media.

The protest began with the protesters constructing makeshift huts in the landslide-hit area by 9 am. Later, a march was blocked by the police team near the Bailey Bridge in Chooralmala, according to visuals of TV channels.

However, the police have not allowed the protest in the landslide-affected area leading to verbal duels between the protesters and police.

The protest was organised under the leadership of the Jana Shabdam Action Committee.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the People’s Action Committee (Janakeeya Action Samiti) has announced a hunger strike in front of the Wayanad District Collectorate on Monday.

The protesters are demanding faster rehabilitation and a comprehensive relief package from the central government, above the 5 cents of land allotted to them.

According to CPI(M) sources, the strike was “politically motivated”.

The LDF Wayanad district committee has decided to launch an agitation in New Delhi on Monday demanding that the union government disburse funds for the rehabilitation.

- Advertisement -

Revenue Minister K Rajan assured that there is no need for worry, as everyone who lost their homes will be provided with new housing.

Rajan stated that the government is not strictly limiting rehabilitation to 5 cents of land and is assessing the possibility of providing more.

“If additional land can be allotted, it will be done,” he said, adding that the government is committed to extending all possible assistance.

He cautioned against misinformation being spread among disaster victims, stating that it would serve no purpose.

The government is ready to engage in discussions with concerned parties raising issues. Complaints regarding those left out of the beneficiary list will be reviewed, he added.

Stressing the need to avoid controversy, the minister assured that anyone can file a complaint, and a transparent investigation will be conducted.

Congress leader and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique announced a hunger strike in front of the Collectorate in protest against the delay in the rehabilitation even after seven months of the disaster.

“The government is offering houses on five cents of land without consulting the disaster victims, raising concerns about the nature of the rehabilitation process,” he said.

The MLA stated that he would not support any rehabilitation efforts carried out without discussions with those affected.

The second draft list for the Chooralmala Mundakkai landslide rehabilitation released by the state government has the names of 81 families. With this, the total number of families on the rehabilitation list has risen to 323.

Authorities have published the list of people whose houses in the disaster-hit area have been deemed uninhabitable. The draft list was finalised by Saturday midnight after the survivors declared a protest. In the first phase, a list of 242 families had been released.

The Kerala government approved a comprehensive rehabilitation project for survivors of the devastating landslides earlier.

The project involves setting up two townships to provide a safe and sustainable living environment for those affected by the disaster.

The landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30 last year left over 200 people dead and many others injured, nearly wiping out both areas. (PTI)