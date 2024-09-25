26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
10,000 liquor bottles seized in Nagaland

NLTP Act in full force

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, Sept 24: Thirty people were arrested and nearly 10,000 bottles of liquor were seized from across Nagaland, which is a dry state, during a two-hour-long “surprise checking,” police said on Tuesday.

It was a coordinated effort of all District Executive Forces (DEFs) and different battalions of Nagaland Armed Police and Indian Reserve Battalions, they said.

A total of 28 cases were registered in various police stations and 30 people were arrested under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, it said.

“A state-wide surprise checking on all suspected places selling or storing illegal liquor was conducted on Saturday and a total of 9,583 bottles of liquor of various brands were seized,” police said in a statement.

Seeking the public’s cooperation in the fight against liquor, police urged the people to share any information regarding it.

The state cabinet on August 22 decided to revisit the NLTP Act with the possibility of partially lifting the prohibition in certain areas of the state.

However, the decision was strongly opposed by many churches and a section of tribal organisations.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told the assembly during the monsoon session that the government wanted to relax the prohibition in some areas but not repeal the law. (PTI)

