Wednesday, May 7, 2025
13 IAS officers get new postings in bureaucratic reshuffle in Manipur

Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 6: In a bureaucratic reshuffle in Manipur, 13 IAS officers, including Tourism Director Pooja Elangbam and Thoubal DC A Subash Singh, have been transferred, according to a notification.

Elangbam has been given the charge of the deputy commissioner of Bishnupur district, while L Bikram will replace her as the tourism director.

Bikram was the Bishnupur DC.

Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of the additional secretary of the departments of home and personnel, besides the charge of institutional finance as its director, the notification said.

Public Health Engineering Department (veterinary) Joint Secretary Hannah Kahmei has been given the responsibility of the Thoubal deputy commissioner, it said.

Director (Institutional Finance) Ranjan Yumnam has been appointed as the additional secretary of the PHE department.

Textiles Joint Secretary Luckysom Ngamsha will assume charge as the director of the Tribal Affairs and Hills department, the notification said.

Transport Director Nivedita Lairenlakpam has been given the charge of deputy commissioner (DC) of Imphal East.

Incumbent Deputy Commissioner (Imphal East) Khumanthem Diana has been transferred as the transport director.

Tengnoupal DC Krishna Kumar has been made special secretary (power) while Saurabh Yadav, the joint secretary (Transport/ power), will replace him.

Manipur Lokayukt secretary Robert Singh Kshetrimayum has been given the additional charge of the secretary of minor irrigation.

ADC Kakching U Chaitanya has been transferred to SDO Waikhong.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur, where more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The President’s rule has been imposed after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

