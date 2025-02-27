16 C
Police, IAS officers get new postings in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 26: The Manipur government on Wednesday transferred nine senior police officers and five IAS and forest service officers, according to official notifications.

The northeastern state is currently under President’s Rule.

Senapati district Superintendent of Police, Shivanand Surve, will now take charge of SP of Thoubal district, while the police chief of Kakching Th Vikramjit Singh has been transferred as Commandant of 10th IRB, it said.

SDPO of Lamlai, Dharmendra Kumar, will assume charge as SP of Senapati district, the notification said.

SP (Immigration) Priyadarshini Laishram will assume charge as SP of Kakching while SP Thoubal incharge S Ibomcha has been posted as Commanding Officer of 6th IRB with additional charge of the Commando Unit SP.

In a separate notification, the government also gave new postings to five IAS and Indian Forest Service officials with immediate effect.

Of them, Anurag Bajpai, principal chief conservator of Forests who is the additional chief secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries), has been given additional charge of Tribal Affairs and Hills.

Naorem Praveen, director of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency, has been given additional charge of Secretary Education – Schools in the state which is under President’s rule.

President’s rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on February 13, days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post which led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

