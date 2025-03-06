16 arms surrendered in 3 valley districts of Manipur

IMPHAL, March 5: Sixteen different types of firearms along with various ammunitions were surrendered by the people before the security forces in three valley districts of strife-torn Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against them.

Later, he extended the deadline till 4 pm on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas.

Two SLR rifles with empty magazines, an INSAS rifle with two magazines that had 36 rounds, a .303 rifle, and a hand grenade were among the items surrendered before the state police’s commando unit in Bishnupur district, officials said.

Two locally-made bolt action rifles, a local pistol with a magazine, and an SMG carbine were surrendered at the Kumbi and Phougakchao Ikhai police stations of the district.

In Imphal East, three pistols, a large cache of ammunition and three grenades were surrendered at the state police’s commando unit, and Porompat, Andro and Irilbung police stations.

Arms, ammunition and radio sets were surrendered at Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district, officials said. (PTI)