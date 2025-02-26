16 C
15 firearms surrendered before police in three Manipur districts

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Days after Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons, at least 15 firearms were handed over to police in three districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Four firearms, including one SMC Carbine with a magazine and one double barrel, along with three hand grenades, were surrendered at Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district, an official said.

One self-loading rifle was handed over to Andro Police Station, while five firearms were surrendered by people at Sagolmang PS in Imphal East district.

One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were surrendered before Heingang police personnel in Imphal East district, while four guns were handed over to police in Churachandpur, another official said.

Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh had on Sunday said the seven-day time given for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons is enough if one wants to give up arms, and asserted that the forces would take action after the expiry of the period to recover such guns.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (PTI)

