19 country boats seized in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, July 30: At least 19 country boats used by smugglers from Bangladesh have been seized in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, a BSF official said on Tuesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted near Jadukata River swung into action on seeing a group of smugglers attempting to cross into India to collect stone boulders and sand by taking advantage of the rise in water level, the BSF official told PTI.

Upon seeing the BSF troops, the smugglers fled the spot, leaving behind 19 wooden boats, he said.

The BSF formally lodged a protest with its Bangladesh counterpart, the BGB, in this regard and senior officers from both the forces held a meeting to enhance border domination, the official said.

“Both forces agreed on enhancing border domination and vigilance. Additionally, simultaneous patrolling systems were coordinated, especially in vulnerable areas. All these measures are going to impact border domination on both sides,” he said.

Meanwhile, the seized boats have been taken into custody and would be handed over to the Customs for further action as per law, the official said. (PTI)

