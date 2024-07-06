BSF, BGB to find solutions to bilateral issues

SHILLONG, July 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) have resolved to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues to create an environment of peace and tranquility along the international boundary.

The decision was taken at the four-day Inspectors General BSF – Region Commanders BGB level Border Co-ordination Conference, which concluded in Shillong on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The BSF delegation was headed by IG Tripura Frontier Patel Piyush Purushottam Das. Md Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, Chattogram was the head of the 13-member Bangladesh delegation during the conference.

Both the border guarding forces also signed the joint record of discussion (JRD) after the meeting.

Addressing media persons in Shillong on Thursday, Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said the BSF-BGB have engaged in productive discussions and have taken significant steps towards enhancing mutual cooperation.

Also, various issues of bilateral interest, which will pave the way towards enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the border guarding forces were discussed at length.

- Advertisement -

Further, a special emphasis was given to focus issues, particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, border violation, pending infrastructural / developmental works, besides common Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

“During the deliberations, sincere commitment of both the border guarding forces in strengthening the existing robust cordial relations was re-emphasized to jointly evolve at viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquility along the international boundary by amicably resolving them and further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation,” Das said.

Embarking on the path of confidence building measures, the BSF delegation head said that the two border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have been forging ahead in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in Inspectors General, BSF – Region Commanders, BGB level Border Co-ordination Conference at regular intervals, as per the tradition.

The last such Border Co-ordination conference was held at Chattogram, Bangladesh in September last year.

- Advertisement -

He said that over the past few years, BSF & BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship jointly, but have also acquired new dimensions in mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.

“The primary objective of this conference is to strengthen the existing mechanisms for border management, discuss issues of mutual concern and address them at various levels, explore new avenues for collaboration,” he said while adding, “Recognizing the importance of fostering goodwill and mutual understanding, we have discussed initiatives to promote cultural and sports exchanges between the BSF and BGB.”

He said that these activities will not only build camaraderie, but also enhance mutual respect and trust between our forces.

Stating that the border guarding forces of the two countries have made considerable progress on several fronts, Das said, “I am confident that the agreements and understandings reached during this conference will lead to more robust and effective border management practices.”

“Our shared vision of a peaceful and secure border can only be realized through continuous dialogue and cooperation, and I look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the coming months and years”, he added. (NNN)