24 players, 3 clubs banned for match manipulation in Mizoram

AGARTALA, Nov 4: The Mizoram Football Association has imposed ban on 24 players and three clubs after they were allegedly found in manipulating the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-11.

The Association has banned two players for lifetime, four players were banner for five years, 10 players were banned for 3 years while 8 players were banned for 1 years. All the three clubs were banned for three years.

The secretary of the Association, Lalrengpuia said that..through diligent investigation including support and cooperation from local law enforcement agencies, the MFA has uncovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation in the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-11.

“These activities, involving a few miscreants however represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of the sport, and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram football. The MFA is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in our competitions. As a consequence of these findings, we have imposed strict penalties on those involved. We also assure stakeholders that Clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA We want to assure all fans, partners, and stakeholders that we are taking every measure to prevent any recurrence of such incidents”, the statement reads.

It said that tthe MFA will enhance its regulatory frameworks and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to safeguard the fairness of our competitions.

“We call upon Football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter. Your continued support is vital as we work to restore trust and ensure that Mizoram football continues to be a beacon of fair play, passion, and unity. The MFA remains steadfast in our commitment to a clean and transparent sport, and together, we will build a stronger, more resilient football community”, it added