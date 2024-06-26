Shri Kipa Ajay Re-elected as General Secretary of NorthEast Football Development Council;

HT Digital

In an event that marks a significant moment for football in Northeast India, Shri Kipa Ajay, Treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Honorary Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), has been re-elected as the General Secretary of the NorthEast Football Development Council (NEFDC) during the Annual General Meeting held in Guwahati. His re-election is a testament to his dedication and impactful work in promoting and developing football in the region.

Shri Kipa Ajay has been an influential figure in the football community, and his re-election is expected to further strengthen the NEFDC’s efforts in advancing the sport. Alongside him, Shri Gebin Kato has been appointed as an Executive Member of the NEFDC. His appointment brings a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the council’s mission.

In a statement, Shri Kipa Ajay expressed his gratitude for the continued support and trust placed in him. He emphasized his commitment to working towards the upliftment of football in the Northeast and achieving new milestones in the sport’s development. “I am deeply honored by this re-election and am committed to driving forward our vision for football in the Northeast. Together with my esteemed colleagues, we aim to take the sport to new heights,” he said.

Shri Gebin Kato, on his new role as an Executive Member, stated, “I am excited to join the NEFDC in this capacity and look forward to contributing to the growth of football in our region. With a collaborative effort, we can make significant strides in the sport’s development.”

The NEFDC plays a crucial role in fostering football talent and infrastructure in the Northeast, a region known for its passion for the sport. Under the leadership of Shri Kipa Ajay and the newly appointed team, the council is expected to initiate several programs and projects aimed at nurturing young talent, improving facilities, and enhancing the overall footballing ecosystem.

Football enthusiasts and stakeholders have welcomed these appointments with optimism. Many believe that the leadership of Shri Kipa Ajay and Shri Gebin Kato will bring about substantial progress and drive the sport to new levels of excellence in the region.

The NEFDC’s commitment to developing football in the Northeast aligns with the broader goals of the AIFF and state football associations, which aim to make India a formidable force in the global football arena.

As the NEFDC moves forward with its plans, the football community eagerly anticipates the positive changes and achievements that will follow. The council’s efforts are expected to inspire more young players, provide better opportunities, and enhance the popularity and quality of football in the Northeast.