GANGTOK, Nov 12: A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude jolted some parts of Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

There was no report of any damage to property or loss of life, they said.

“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 12/11/2024 14:00:36 IST, Lat: 27.29 N, Long: 88.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Gangtok, Sikkim,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X.

The epicentre of the mild earthquake was located 16 km west of Gangtok at a depth of 5 km, they said. (PTI)