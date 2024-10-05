Minor Quake Jolts Manipur-Nagaland Border, No Damage Reported

HT Digital

Saturday, October 5: A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Manipur-Nagaland border area on Friday, causing temporary concern among residents but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties or damage. The tremor was felt in Manipur’s northern Ukhrul district and neighboring areas of Nagaland. This mountainous region, which shares a border with Myanmar, is no stranger to seismic activity, with frequent quakes keeping local authorities and residents on high alert.

According to officials from Manipur’s disaster management authority, the tremor occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface, a relatively shallow quake, yet one that was felt over a broad swathe of territory. Despite the tremor’s low magnitude, the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes makes each occurrence a reminder of the constant seismic risks faced by those living in the northeastern states.

The earthquake hit Ukhrul district, an area already experiencing turmoil due to a violent clash between residents of two Naga villages over a boundary dispute. This recent conflict, which claimed four lives and left over two dozen injured, has left tensions high in the area, with the earthquake only adding to the anxieties of the local population. Fortunately, the tremor did not exacerbate the situation, and no damage was reported in connection to the seismic activity.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), which monitors earthquake activity across India, confirmed the details of the quake, noting that the tremor’s relatively moderate magnitude spared the region from any major impact. This is part of a pattern seen in the northeastern region, where seismic activity is common, and the quakes typically measure between 3 and 4 on the Richter scale. Despite their frequency, the majority of these earthquakes are mild, though they serve as a constant reminder of the area’s vulnerability to larger, more devastating events.

The mountainous northeastern region, comprising states such as Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur, is classified as one of the most seismically active zones in the world. Seismologists rank this region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt globally, a position that has led to growing concern over the safety of infrastructure in the area. While the majority of quakes are minor, the history of larger, more destructive events looms large over the region’s consciousness.

One of the most significant earthquakes to hit the region occurred in 1950, when a massive quake, measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale, wreaked havoc across Assam and the surrounding areas. The earthquake was so powerful that it altered the course of the mighty Brahmaputra River, which flows through the northeastern region’s main commercial hub, Guwahati. The event remains one of the most significant seismic disasters in Indian history, with its impact still felt in the region’s geography and urban planning.

In light of the region’s seismic history, authorities in the northeastern states have increasingly focused on promoting the construction of quake-resistant buildings. Both public and private builders are being encouraged to adhere to earthquake-proof design standards to mitigate the potential damage from future quakes. Given the frequency of seismic events in the region, even mild tremors like the one felt recently in Manipur and Nagaland highlight the importance of preparedness.

Ukhrul district, like many parts of the northeast, sits on the Indo-Myanmar seismic belt, an area known for its tectonic activity. This location makes it particularly susceptible to regular tremors. With the northeastern states experiencing at least one earthquake per week on average, residents and authorities are well accustomed to the phenomenon. However, the cumulative effect of these quakes on infrastructure, particularly in rural and mountainous areas, remains a pressing concern.

In addition to government efforts to promote safer building practices, local communities have also developed a certain resilience in the face of frequent earthquakes. For residents of areas like Ukhrul and Nagaland, the regular tremors are a part of life, though they remain vigilant in the event that a mild quake could be a precursor to something more significant. Disaster preparedness drills and public awareness campaigns have become increasingly common as part of efforts to minimize the risks associated with living in a seismically active region.

The earthquake that struck on Friday is a reminder that while the northeast is one of India’s most picturesque and culturally rich regions, it is also a part of the world that faces unique challenges due to its geology. The confluence of tectonic plates beneath the region means that seismic activity will continue to be a regular feature of life in the northeastern states. For residents, it’s a matter of adapting to these risks and ensuring that when the earth shakes, they are as prepared as possible to face the consequences.

While no damage was reported from this latest tremor, the region’s history serves as a sobering reminder that vigilance is key. As the northeast continues to experience frequent seismic events, the importance of preparedness, safe building practices, and swift disaster response cannot be overstated. For now, the residents of Ukhrul and the surrounding areas can breathe a sigh of relief, but the ever-present threat of earthquakes will ensure that both the authorities and the people remain alert to future seismic activity.