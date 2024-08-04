3 Myanmar nationals detained in Arunachal’s Lohit for illegal entry

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Arunachal Pradesh Police in the Lohit district apprehended three Myanmar nationals for allegedly crossing into India without authorization, a press release said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tumme Amo informed that the arrests occurred at approximately 3 PM in the Kathan village.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), Akhi Yoha Lisu (22), and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), all hailing from Sago village in Myanmar’s Putao district.

Following their arrest, the three detainees were taken to the Wakro police station for a collective questioning session conducted by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Special Branch (SB), and the local police force.

The items seized from them included a domestically-produced 5.56 rifle, a domestically-produced 7.62 mm long barrel arm, 26 live rounds, six spent cartridges, as well as Chinese and Indian currencies.

“They have been charged under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Arms Act”, SSP Amo confirmed.