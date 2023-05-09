3 persons arrested, police recover 600 bags of stolen fertilizer

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 8: Police have arrested three persons including the owner of a fertilizer shop at Kaliapani in Teok in the district on Monday in connection with a case relating to theft of 600 bags of urea, a few days ago.

According to a police source, Bulu Das of Kaliapani, an auto driver, Sarveswar Phukan, owner of the fertilizer shop and Raju Nath have been arrested under section 379 IPC in the Jorhat PS case No. 224/2023. The source said that a complaint was lodged by an employee of a businessman here, , on May 5 stating that on April 24 a truck loaded with 600 bags of urea belonging to the businessman had left for Sapehkhati in Charaideo district to be delivered there.

However, the consignment did not reach its destination. During investigation police found the vehicle in a petrol pump under Teok police station and came to know that the driver of the said vehicle sold all the urea bags to Phukan, who kept them in his godown.

Police seized the stolen fertilizer bags from Phukan’s godown.

Bulu Das and Raju Nath were both reportedly involved in the crime and police were looking for the truck driver.

The accused revealed that the urea was sold for Rs 108000