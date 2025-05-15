Pasighat Police cracks house theft case; stolen ornaments recovered

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 14: In a swift and commendable operation, Pasighat Police successfully solved a house theft case, recovering stolen gold and silver ornaments and arresting the main accused within days of the incident.

The case was initiated following a written complaint lodged by Shri Tajing Padung on 06/05/2025, who reported that unknown miscreants had broken into his government residential quarter at Officers’ Colony, High Region, on May 5 at around 3 PM. The intruders had decamped with valuables including gold earrings, a gold ring, silver coins, and other ornaments.

A case was registered under PSGT PS Case No. 38/2025 U/S 305/329/332(C) BNS, and SI Johny Tasung was assigned as the Investigating Officer. Prompt investigation efforts included examining the crime scene, recording witness statements, and alerting local jewelers.

Relying on actionable intelligence, the police tracked the stolen items to Mirsam Village, where they were recovered from the possession of Smti Osi Taloh and Shri Talom Taloh, who had received the ornaments from the prime suspect. The stolen items were identified by the complainant’s wife and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Based on the duo’s confession during interrogation, the team arrested the main accused, Shri Kadum @ Kabang Pertin, also of Mirsam Village. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasighat, and has been remanded to judicial custody. The stolen ornaments were released to the rightful owner on Zimma as per legal procedures.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated police team including SI Johny Tasung, ASI (SG) T. Ering, Ct. K.W. Kharmo, and L/Ct. N. Sawin, under the leadership of the Officer-in-Charge, Pasighat PS, and the guidance of Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Shri Pankaj Lamba, IPS.

The successful recovery and arrest showcase the efficiency, diligence, and commitment of Pasighat Police in maintaining public safety and delivering justice.

The East Siang Police urge citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to help ensure a safer community.