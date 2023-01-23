33.1 kg of narcotics recovered from scooter in Manipur

IMPHAL, Jan 21 (NNN): Police in Imphal West district on Saturday recovered 33.1 kg of narcotics upon checking a scooter which was abandoned by the rider after an accident while avoiding police.

Police said that a person who came on a numberless Activa scooter was stopped for checking by personnel of Imphal West district police who were on frisking and checking duty.

On seeing the police, the rider made a U-turn to avoid checking. He, however, fell on the ground while turning to flee from the area.

- Advertisement -

He ran away towards a nearby house leaving behind the scooter and escaped from the hands of the police.

Later, the police conducted a check on the scooter in the presence of two civil witnesses from the locality and found two large bags on the foot-mat of the said scooter, the police also said.

On opening the said two bags, the police found 272 plastic packets containing suspected Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride and Cetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets weighing about 33.1 kg, the police added.