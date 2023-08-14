Women of tribal organisations attend solidarity prayer for strife-torn Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Women representatives from eight apex

tribal organisations of Nagaland comprising of Ao, Angami,

Chakhesang, Lotha, Pochury, Rengma, Sumi and Zeliang,

organised a solidarity prayer for the ethnic clashes and violence

against women in strife-torn Manipur at PHQ junction.

Angami Women Organisation (AWO), Chakhesang Mothers

Association (CMA), Lotha Eloe Ekhung (LEE), Pochury Mothers

Association (PMA), Rengma Mothers Association (RMA), Sumi

Totimi Hoho (STH), Watsu Telen (WT), Zeliang Mpui

Organisation (ZMO) and Central Nagaland Women Association

(CNWA), Angami Public Organisation took part on the occasion.

Leading the solidarity messages and call to shun violence, APO

vice president, Neivor Rutsa, maintained that since the

situation in Manipur was man-made, it could also be brought

under control and stopped eventually.

He reiterated that atrocity or violence in any form especially

against women and children cannot be justified and therefore,

deemed that it has to be stopped at the earliest.

Rutsa said besides loss of precious lives, the unrest was also

hampering the career and education of the children.

“The neighbouring state Manipur has been burning for more

than hundred days now. We are deeply concerned and our

hearts weep especially for the womenfolk,” AWO president

Neilhuzono Nagi said. The AWO president also asserted that

atrocities against women or any human being would not bring

solution to any problem. She appealed to the people of

Manipur to stop the violence and let good sense prevail. CMA

president, Zhonelü Tunyi, said the mothers were gathered to

express solidarity with the people of Manipur who were going

through untold hardships.

She pointed out that women were made to bear the brunt of

the violence ever since it broke out more than three months

back.

Tunyi said that abuse and insult perpetrated on womenfolk

cannot be tolerated anymore.

“Mothers and daughters have become targets after the unrest

broke out because of land issues. This is a very big disgrace and

should be stopped immediately,” she said.

- Advertisement -

LEE president, Renboni Ezung, expressed solidarity with the

people of Manipur and said the mothers were voicing out

against the violence. She said that unrest in the neighbouring

state cannot be looked at in isolation. Ezung said that Manipur

as one of the sister states in the Northeast was considered as

family and that Nagas feel the pain, shame and unspoken anger

against the unrest.

She called upon the leaders at both the Centre and Manipur to

listen to the voice of the people and restore peace.

Speaking on behalf of PMA, Atono Nyuthe, said the ethnic clash

in Manipur was not just a local, tribal or racial issue, but one

that was universal in nature.

Describing the situation as “a humanitarian crisis”, Nyuthe said

that people needed to come together now more than ever.

“It is an absolute tragedy that two of our womenfolk were

being used as pawns in a political game and their precious lives

were thrown away so easily under the most terrible

circumstances,” she said.

RMA president Sojule Tep appealed to the people of Manipur

to stop the “madness”, lay down their arms and embrace

dialogue.

She also appealed to the people to respect each other’s rights

and dignity, uphold the values of democracy, secularism and

remember that human beings were created by God in His

image.

Tep also appealed to the people government in Manipur and

Centre to intervene and urgently address the root cause of the

conflict.

Speaking on behalf of STH, Piholi Swunetho, expressed pain and

shock at the ghastly act carried out against two women in

Manipur in a widely circulated video.

She added that it was more unsettling that the viral video was

not an isolated event and that there were reports of other

brutal act of atrocities meted out against women that went

unreported or the victims silenced with dire consequences.

While condemning devious crimes, she reminded perpetrators

that they were once also nurtured and looked after by mothers

and sisters. “It may seem foolish, inconceivable and a pathetic

attempt to seal a festering wound to talk about healing at this

juncture, however, we pray to our sovereign Lord to sweep

over and grant healing to the wounded hearts and souls in

Manipur,” Swunetho said.

Speaking on behalf of Watsü Telen Mungdang, Aotula said

protection and preservation of women and children was

intrinsic to the moral core of human beings and absolute

among virtues.

Condemning the violence inflicted on womenfolk in Manipur,

she said the Naga mothers were gathered to express their

solidarity and sympathy with those who had suffered physical

and mental torture. She said outraging the modesty of women

was the most humiliating, painful and detestable thing possible.

While expressing sympathy and solidarity with those afflicted

by the unrest, Aotula called upon all the responsible citizens to

be building blocks for dialogue.

Speaking on behalf of ZMO, Dr. Zaiwang, said Nagas must not

remain mute spectators to the atrocities and social injustices

being witnessed in neighbouring Manipur.

She said coming together to express solidarity to the victims

was an indication of conviction and belief. Although Nagas

could not do much physically, she said they could pray for the

those affected by the turmoil and be source of solace and

comfort.

She expressed hope that humanity would triumph over the

atrocities, while peace and hope would return to the land.

CNWA president, Atoli Sema, said womenfolk were created to

bring humanity into the world, but they were being mistreated

and disgraced to a great extent in Manipur.

She strongly suggested that the constitution of India should be

rewritten and death penalty should be awarded to rapists.

“Women are made beautiful so that they would be loved. But

men are destroying the very body which birthed and nurtured

them. How many more of such cases shall we tolerate? We will

not stop now until justice is delivered. All women in the

Northeast should rise up against these atrocities against

women,” Sema said.

Women participants took part in the prayer holding placards

some of which read “stop brutal acts against women”, “stand

up for women rights”, “we condemn killing of people, burning

of houses and churches in Manipur”, “we want peace in

Manipur” etc.

The mass solidarity prayer for victims and their families and for

restoration of peace was led by Baptist Pastors Fellowship

Kohima, president, Rev Vezopa Rhakho.

Earlier, the programme was chaired by CNWA joint secretary,

Kanili Kinilimi, invocation was given by Rengma Baptist Church

Kohima, pastor, Jonathan Mesen while Angamis Students Union

(ASU) provided volunteers for the event.