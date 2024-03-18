34-yr-old woman arrested for killing shop owner in Mizoram

AIZAWL, March 17: A 34-year-old woman was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing a shop owner in the town’s new market area, state Home Minister K. Sapdanga said during a press conference.

Irene Lallawmzuali, residing in Aizawl’s Ramthar North, was identified as the prime suspect in the murder of 52-year-old V. Lalhmingthangi from the town’s Tuikual South locality, he said.

Lallawmzuali was apprehended from her friend’s residence in Zemabawk locality following an extensive search by police, he said.

According to Sapdanga, Lalhmingthangi was found dead inside her shop on Sunday morning after failing to return home the previous night, causing concern among her family members.

Upon receiving the report, police and forensic teams promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

After gathering statements from locals and conducting a thorough on-site examination, multiple police teams were deployed to search for the prime suspect.

Lallawmzuali was eventually located and arrested from her friend’s residence in the Zemabawk Dinthar locality, situated on the northeastern outskirts of the state capital, he added.

Following the arrest, incriminating evidence, including a machete and items believed to belong to the deceased, were seized from Lallawmzuali. Upon interrogation, she confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, and theft. Minister Sapdanga assured that further investigation into the case will be conducted. (PTI)