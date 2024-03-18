30 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...

34-yr-old woman arrested for killing shop owner in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, March 17: A 34-year-old woman was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing a shop owner in the town’s new market area, state Home Minister K. Sapdanga said during a press conference.

Irene Lallawmzuali, residing in Aizawl’s Ramthar North, was identified as the prime suspect in the murder of 52-year-old V. Lalhmingthangi from the town’s Tuikual South locality, he said.

- Advertisement -

Lallawmzuali was apprehended from her friend’s residence in Zemabawk locality following an extensive search by police, he said.

According to Sapdanga, Lalhmingthangi was found dead inside her shop on Sunday morning after failing to return home the previous night, causing concern among her family members.

Upon receiving the report, police and forensic teams promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

After gathering statements from locals and conducting a thorough on-site examination, multiple police teams were deployed to search for the prime suspect.

- Advertisement -

Lallawmzuali was eventually located and arrested from her friend’s residence in the Zemabawk Dinthar locality, situated on the northeastern outskirts of the state capital, he added.

Following the arrest, incriminating evidence, including a machete and items believed to belong to the deceased, were seized from Lallawmzuali. Upon interrogation, she confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, and theft. Minister Sapdanga assured that further investigation into the case will be conducted. (PTI)

7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa 10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully 7 Rare Birds Found In India 7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch