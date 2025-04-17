Mizoram Committed to Peaceful Resolution of Border Dispute with Assam: Home Minister K Sapdanga

HT Digital

AIZAWL, APR 17: The Mizoram government is firmly committed to peacefully resolving its long-standing border dispute with Assam to ensure that residents along the border can live safely and sustain their livelihoods, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Mizoram State Boundary Committee (MSBC) in Aizawl, Sapdanga expressed optimism that a lasting solution could be achieved during the next round of talks with Assam officials scheduled for April 25 in Guwahati.

Highlighting the efforts of a four-member study group formed on January 25, 2024, Sapdanga noted that the team has successfully gathered vital documents to strengthen Mizoram’s case. “I believe the study group has collected crucial and reliable documents that will significantly bolster the state’s preparations,” he said. Mizoram’s seven-member delegation will be led by Home Secretary Vanlalmawia.

Prominent attendees at the MSBC meeting included Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova, Chief Minister’s Adviser Lalmuanpuia Punte, Chief Secretary H Lalengmawia, members of the study group, leaders of political parties, civil society representatives, and senior Home Department officials.

The committee has been proactive in addressing the border issue. Since July 30, 2021, under the previous Mizo National Front government, five rounds of talks were held. Under the current Zoram People’s Movement administration, two meetings have already taken place.

Earlier talks have laid a strong foundation for progress. The fourth ministerial-level conference, held on August 9, 2023, in Aizawl, saw Sapdanga leading Mizoram’s team, while Assam’s delegation was headed by Atul Bora. A joint press note issued after the meeting reaffirmed both states’ commitment to previously agreed terms and to continued collaboration toward a final resolution.

Despite past tensions—including a violent clash on July 26, 2021, that led to the deaths of five Assam police personnel—there has been substantial progress. A breakthrough came following Atul Bora’s peace mission to Mizoram in August 2021, which initiated three rounds of talks in Aizawl and one in Guwahati.

Additionally, two high-level meetings between former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, further reinforced the commitment to a peaceful resolution.