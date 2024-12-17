343 Divyangjan to compete in Khelo Tripura Para Games

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 16: A total of 343 Divyangjan players from across Tripura’s eight districts are set to showcase their talents at the state-level ‘Khelo Tripura Para Games-2024,’ scheduled to be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on December 18-19.

Youth affairs and sports minister Tinku Roy announced this during a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday. He highlighted the event as a significant initiative in celebration of Divyangjan Diwas 2024, aimed at promoting inclusivity in sports. The games are jointly organized by the Social Welfare and Social Education Department and the Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

According to the minister, 14 sporting events will feature in the competition, including a cricket match for visually impaired players. Two teams have been formed for the cricket match: the Uttaranchal team (comprising players from North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts) and the Dakshinchal team (with participants from West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South Tripura districts).

Other events include football, wheelchair races, shot put, chess, 50-meter race, long jump, carrom, tug-of-war, ring throw, musical ball (men), musical chair (women), standing board jump (boys and girls), and buchi game.

The minister also announced the opening of 50 exhibition stalls at Swami Vivekananda Maidan during the event. These stalls will showcase developmental initiatives undertaken by various government departments. Additionally, the social welfare and social education department will provide mobility aids, such as wheelchairs, to differently-abled individuals. A medical camp will also operate on-site to cater to the healthcare needs of participants.

In a special initiative, the social welfare and social education department will ensure social allowances for eligible Divyangjan (those with 60% or more disabilities) who are yet to receive them. Stalls will be set up during the event for on-the-spot registrations, with two eligible individuals receiving allowances on stage. A total of 2,779 new beneficiaries will be added under this scheme.

Furthermore, five meritorious Divyangjan students who excelled in their secondary examinations will receive the Chief Minister’s Divyangjan Merit Award of Rs 24,000 each, while another five who performed well in higher secondary exams will be awarded Rs 54,000 each.

The event will also see the distribution of Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards to the Divyangjan participants. These cards, with a unique identification number, will enable them to access disability-related benefits and facilities across India.