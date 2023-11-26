3rd edition of Assam Rifles’ half marathon held in Shillong’s Laitkor

HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 26: The third edition of the Half Marathon, organized by Assam Rifles, took place at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The event aimed to promote the ‘Fit India Movement’ and was open to both men and women aged above 18 years. The marathon showcased the unity in diversity and promoted national unity. The event was conducted amidst the picturesque hills of East Khasi Hills District at Laitkor.

It saw active participation from serving personnel and families of Assam Rifles, 101 Area, Eastern Air Command, CRPF, CISF, SSB and Meghalaya Police. The event also saw participation from seasoned cross-country runners from across the country.

The marathon was divided into two categories: 21 kms and 10 kms, each with its own age groups. A total of 747 people participated in the 21 kms, and 694 in the 10 kms run. Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauchan, was the Chief Guest. He appreciated the participants’ enthusiasm and spirit and distributed the prizes.

The winners in various age groups for the 21 Km category were 290 in 18 to 30,199 in 30 to 40, 123 in 40 to 50 and 135 in over 50 years category. Mr Emphius Nongrum and Mrs Bandasharai Marwei won in the 21 Km run in the under 30 years category. In the 10 Km run, Mr Iohborlang Nongspung and Mrs Marqueenless Ramsiej emerged as winners.

- Advertisement -

The event saw participation from women in all categories. Assam Rifles, also known as the ‘Sentinels of the North East’, has committed itself to promoting the ‘Fit India Movement’ and has carried out several activities towards this in the past.

It aims to foster unity and contribute to nation-building, thus binding the North East together.