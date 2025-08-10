4 Bangladeshis held for attacking man in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Meghalaya Police on Saturday arrested four Bangladeshis for attacking, abducting and attempted murder of a villager in South West Khasi Hills district close to the international border, officials said.

Around 3 am on Thursday, eight to nine armed men stormed a shop at Rongdangai village under Ranikor civil subdivision, where Balsrang A Marak was sleeping, SP Banraplang Jyrwa said.

The gang allegedly threatened him at gunpoint, handcuffed him and took him towards New Rongdangai, discussing slitting his throat on the way, Jyrwa said.

Though Marak managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness and escaped into a house, assailants followed and assaulted him and ordered the family to take him for treatment before fleeing.

Later, police received reports of armed intruders near Khonjoy village.

According to police, the suspects escaped into nearby forests, abandoning weapons, cash, a mobile phone and the ID card of a Bangladeshi police constable.

Villagers caught one suspect, Masur Akhtar, on Saturday. A joint operation by police, BSF and locals led to the arrest of three more suspects near Khonjoy in the afternoon.

A special joint operation with Meghalaya Police is on to trace the remaining members of the gang. (PTI)