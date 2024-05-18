27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 18, 2024
type here...

4 militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 17: Four militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People War Group) were arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in Thoubal district, an officer said on Friday.

“Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a coordinated operation was launched at Yairipok Bazaar area during which the militants were arrested on Thursday,” the police officer said.

- Advertisement -

The officer said five mobile handsets, two 9mm pistols with 15 live rounds, five demand letters, twenty 5.56mm ammunition, four 7.62mm ammunition were seized from the possession of arrested militants.

Police also apprehended one active member of the proscribed outfit KCP (Taibanganba) organization from Imphal West district on Thursday.

The arrested militant was involved in extortion of money from shops located at Paona and Thangal bazar in the Imphal area, police said, adding one .32 pistol along with four live round ammunition were seized from his possession. (PTI)

Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India 5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India