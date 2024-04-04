21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 4, 2024
type here...

5.4 kg heroin seized, 2 arrested in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZWAL, April 3: Two persons including a Myanmar national were arrested after 5.4 kg of heroin was seized from their possession in Aizwal on Wednesday, the state excise and narcotics department said in a statement.

The department officials conducted an operation at Aizawl’s Falkland area on Wednesday morning during which 5 kg of heroin was seized from a mini truck.

- Advertisement -

While one of the accused is a resident of Teidu in Tripura and the other hailed from Myanmar’s Khampat Kanaan. They were arrested for possessing the contraband, which had been smuggled from Myanmar.

The vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized by the department officials.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added. (PTI)

Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Jonas boards Barry Avrich’s documentary ‘Born Hungry’ as producer

The Hills Times - 0
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu 7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa