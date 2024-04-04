5.4 kg heroin seized, 2 arrested in Mizoram

AIZWAL, April 3: Two persons including a Myanmar national were arrested after 5.4 kg of heroin was seized from their possession in Aizwal on Wednesday, the state excise and narcotics department said in a statement.

The department officials conducted an operation at Aizawl’s Falkland area on Wednesday morning during which 5 kg of heroin was seized from a mini truck.

While one of the accused is a resident of Teidu in Tripura and the other hailed from Myanmar’s Khampat Kanaan. They were arrested for possessing the contraband, which had been smuggled from Myanmar.

The vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized by the department officials.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added. (PTI)