57-yr-old gets 20 years for raping minor in Mizoram

AIZAWL, July 31: A fast track court in Mizoram’s Kolasib district has sentenced a 57-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor, officials said on Wednesday.

Judge R. Vanlalena convicted K. Rothangliana, a resident of Bairabi town on the Mizoram-Assam border, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

In addition to the prison term, Rothangliana was fined Rs 7,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional three months in prison

Rothangliana was arrested in May 2022 for the rape of a six-year-old girl. According to police, Rothangliana abducted the girl while she was with her friends picking fruits and sexually assaulted her. The girl reported the incident to her father, leading to the filing of an FIR and Rothangliana’s subsequent arrest, the official said. (PTI)