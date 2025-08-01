Three Convicted in Separate Child Sexual Abuse Cases in Meghalaya

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 1: In a major milestone in an effort to strengthen justice for child sexual abuse victims, two special POCSO courts in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, have convicted three men in individual cases. The convictions reflect the state’s continued effort to crack down on offenses against children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the strongest verdict, Rapborlang Kharshiing was handed 20 years of strict imprisonment by the Special POCSO Court headed by Judge R.R. Rymbai. He was convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which pertains to aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The case was from 2018 and was registered in Mawngap Police Station. The probe was conducted by Women Police Sub-Inspector L. Kharjana. In addition to the jail sentence, Kharshiing was fined ₹20,000, with a further six-month imprisonment in case of default.

In yet another case in 2015, Judge M.K. Lyngdoh’s Special POCSO Court found Stevenson Nongsiej, alias Steve, guilty under Section 4 of the POCSO Act for attempting penetrative sexual assault on a minor. He was handed a seven-year prison term and ₹30,000 as fine. In case of default, he will be imprisoned for another four months.

Together with Nongsiej, Tuparsing Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, alias Bah Duh, was also convicted in the same case. He was convicted under Section 18 of the POCSO Act for an attempt to commit an offence under the Act.

Lyngkhoi was sentenced to three years and six months. This case was first registered at Rynjah Police Station under Sections 5(g)/6 of the POCSO Act and Section 366A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the procuration of minor girls. The case was investigated by WPI S. Wanshnong who is currently a Prosecuting Inspector at the Shillong Court.