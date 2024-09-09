32 C
66% of Cancer Cases in Northeast India Detected Late

An alarming 66% of cancer cases in Northeast India are detected in advanced stages, experts warn, urging early screening and awareness.

HT Digital

September 9, Monday: An alarming 66% of cancer cases in Northeast India are detected at advanced stages, significantly impacting patient survival rates and treatment outcomes, experts have warned. The revelation came during a recent medical conference in Guwahati, where oncologists and healthcare professionals discussed the rising cancer burden in the region.

Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, highlighted the critical challenge of late detection, which has become a major concern in the fight against cancer in the Northeast. “A majority of patients arrive at our facilities when the disease has already progressed to an advanced stage, reducing their chances of recovery,” he stated. Dr. Kataki attributed the delay in diagnosis to a combination of factors, including lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare, and socio-economic barriers.

The Northeast region has one of the highest cancer incidences in India, with tobacco-related cancers such as lung, oral, and esophageal cancers being particularly prevalent. Experts emphasized the urgent need for improved screening programs, awareness campaigns, and early detection initiatives to address this growing health crisis.

Healthcare professionals also called for strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure and increasing the availability of diagnostic facilities in remote and underserved areas of the Northeast. They stressed the importance of community outreach programs to educate people about cancer symptoms, risk factors, and the benefits of early screening.

The experts urged state governments to collaborate with healthcare organizations and NGOs to implement effective cancer control measures. They also highlighted the need for more funding and resources to combat the rising incidence of cancer in the region.

With the current scenario posing a significant threat to public health, experts believe that early detection and prevention are crucial in reducing cancer mortality rates in the Northeast.

