Guwahati
Monday, November 25, 2024
7 more arrested for arson at legislators' residences

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Nov 24: Manipur Police arrested seven more people for causing damage and engaging in arson at the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, an official statement said on Sunday.
The arrests were made in the last two days.

From Kakching district police arrested three persons on Friday, the police statement said.
From Imphal West district police arrested four persons on Saturday, it said.

With the arrests, the total number of people arrested for arson at residences of elected members reached 41, the statement added.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that suspects involved in looting the properties of ministers and MLAs during protests on November 16 were identified and legal actions initiated.

“In the name of democratic movement, some gangs have looted and burnt the residences of ministers and MLAs. Suspects have been identified through CCTV and appropriate legal actions have been initiated. I feel ashamed to publicly to say that such things are happening in Manipur,” Singh had told reporters. (PTI)

