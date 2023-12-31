18 C
73 ft tall national flag hoisted in Tawang

ITANAGAR, Dec 30: BJP MLA Tsering Tashi hoisted a 73 feet high-mast national flag in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh at a height of 15,200 feet above sea level, an official release said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tashi, the local MLA, on Friday told the border guarding troops to continue their selfless service to the nation.

He exuded confidence that the installation of the national flag will be a source of inspiration for unity, integrity and national strength, the release said.

The lawmaker praised the civil-military bonhomie in Tawang, which has led to continued development in the fields of infrastructure, medical, education and social well-being.

The MLA also thanked the Flag Foundation of India for providing the high-mast flag and the Indian army for facilitating the installation of the flag.

The event was witnessed by Flag Foundation of India CEO Maj Gen (Retd) Ashim Kohli, Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, officials of the district administration, troops of the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, NCC cadets and others. (PTI)

