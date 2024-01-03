14 C
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
744 infiltrators, including 112 Rohingyas arrested along Indo-Bangla border

AGARTALA, Jan 2: A total of 744 people, including 112 Rohingyas, were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) while they were trying to illegally enter India from Bangladesh through the international border in Tripura, an official said on Tuesday.

This number was the highest in the last three years, with the BSF Tripura Frontier nabbing 369 infiltrators in 2022 and 208 in 2021, he said.

“In 2023, the BSF arrested a total of 744 infiltrators and of them, 112 are Rohingyas, 337 are Bangladeshis and 295 are Indians. This was the highest number of arrests of infiltrators in the frontier state in the last three years,” he said.

He said BSF personnel have also seized contraband items such as banned cough syrup, cannabis, Yaba tablets and brown sugar worth a total of Rs 41.82 crore.

Besides, 4 kg of gold was also seized, the officer said.

Over the years, the BSF Tripura Frontier has performed multifarious responsibilities in fighting insurgency, maintaining the border’s sanctity and preventing all kinds of trans-border crimes while working under adverse climatic conditions in remote and inhospitable terrain, he added.

Tripura shares 856 km of the international border with Bangladesh. (PTI)

