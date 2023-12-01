9th  edition Naga e-summit 2023 held in Kohima

KOHIMA, Nov 30: The 9th edition Naga e-summit 2023 was held

at the conference hall of the directorate of information &

technology and communication in Kohima on Thursday under

the theme ‘Digital Frontier: Exploring opportunities in emerging

Tech’.

Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, advisor IT&C and

economics & statistics, Sethrongkyu Sangtam said it was an

honour to stand today as a representative of the people and to

share in the collective enthusiasm that radiates from this event

Digital Frontier: Exploring Opportunities in Emerging Tech. He

mentioned that in the fast-evolving landscape of the digital age,

the link between governance and technology is more critical

than ever and as a politician, he “understands the profound

impact that technologies can have on the lives of our citizens,

the growth of our economy, and the overall well-being of our

society”.

The theme of today’s event encapsulates not just the spirit of

innovation but also the responsibility we bear to harness the

opportunities that emerge on this digital frontier for the

greater good, he added.

Sangtam urged that as we embark on this expedition into the

unexplored realms of emerging technologies let us embrace the

spirit of pioneers and be fearless in the face of the unknown

and relentless in our pursuit of knowledge, the opportunities

before us are boundless, the digital frontier invites us to think

beyond conventional boundaries and reimagining what is

possible. It challenges us to consider not only the

advancements that benefit us today but the legacy we leave for

generations to come.

As we engage in conversations, share insights, and envision the

future together, he encouraged to not only see challenges but

to recognize them as opportunities in disguise. In the digital

frontier, obstacles are invitations to innovate, and setbacks are

stepping stones to success, he added.

He also commended the information technology department

for fostering an environment where dialogue, collaboration,

and knowledge-sharing thrive and as we explore the

opportunities on the digital frontier, let us remember that our

collective efforts today will shape the narrative of progress for

generations to come.

Yashii said that as “we navigate the digital frontier, ethical

considerations must also guide our journey, the responsible

development and deployment of emerging technologies are

imperative to ensure that the benefits are widespread and that

no one is left behind”. He urged that we must foster an

environment that encourages innovation while safeguarding

privacy, security, and the fundamental rights of an individual.

He shared that as a Technical Department, “it is always our

desire to bring entrepreneurs, start ups, innovators under one

roof where we can sit together, listen to one another, share our

ideas, augment one another, come to know each other,

encourage one another and exchange our ideas for our better

future”. (NNN)