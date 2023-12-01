9th  edition Naga e-summit 2023 held in Kohima

KOHIMA, Nov 30: The 9th edition Naga e-summit 2023 was held
at the conference hall of the directorate of information &
technology and communication in Kohima on Thursday under
the theme ‘Digital Frontier: Exploring opportunities in emerging
Tech’.
Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, advisor IT&C and
economics & statistics, Sethrongkyu Sangtam said it was an
honour to stand today as a representative of the people and to
share in the collective enthusiasm that radiates from this event
Digital Frontier: Exploring Opportunities in Emerging Tech. He
mentioned that in the fast-evolving landscape of the digital age,
the link between governance and technology is more critical
than ever and as a politician, he “understands the profound
impact that technologies can have on the lives of our citizens,
the growth of our economy, and the overall well-being of our
society”.
The theme of today’s event encapsulates not just the spirit of
innovation but also the responsibility we bear to harness the
opportunities that emerge on this digital frontier for the
greater good, he added.
Sangtam urged that as we embark on this expedition into the
unexplored realms of emerging technologies let us embrace the
spirit of pioneers and be fearless in the face of the unknown
and relentless in our pursuit of knowledge, the opportunities
before us are boundless, the digital frontier invites us to think
beyond conventional boundaries and reimagining what is
possible. It challenges us to consider not only the
advancements that benefit us today but the legacy we leave for
generations to come.
As we engage in conversations, share insights, and envision the
future together, he encouraged to not only see challenges but
to recognize them as opportunities in disguise. In the digital
frontier, obstacles are invitations to innovate, and setbacks are
stepping stones to success, he added.
He also commended the information technology department
for fostering an environment where dialogue, collaboration,
and knowledge-sharing thrive and as we explore the
opportunities on the digital frontier, let us remember that our
collective efforts today will shape the narrative of progress for
generations to come.
Yashii said that as “we navigate the digital frontier, ethical
considerations must also guide our journey, the responsible
development and deployment of emerging technologies are
imperative to ensure that the benefits are widespread and that
no one is left behind”. He urged that we must foster an
environment that encourages innovation while safeguarding
privacy, security, and the fundamental rights of an individual.
He shared that as a Technical Department, “it is always our
desire to bring entrepreneurs, start ups, innovators under one
roof where we can sit together, listen to one another, share our
ideas, augment one another, come to know each other,
encourage one another and exchange our ideas for our better
future”. (NNN)