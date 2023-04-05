Urgent Call Of Action Needed In Naga Political Issue: UNC

SENAPATI, APRIL 4 (NNN): The United Naga Council (UNC) came to Kohima On Tuesday to submit a memorandum to the delegates of G20 Summit but since there was no proper platform to submit the memorandum, the Naga body could not do so. However, the memorandum, which was made available to Newmai News Network tonight, said that it was “an urgent call for action by the international community in the Naga political issue. (India, Naga and Myanmar) (erstwhile Burma)”.

The UNC memorandum said that, “taking this rare opportunity of the G20 Summit in Kohima, the UNC, on behalf of the Naga people in the present state of Manipur” reiterated the Naga people’s “desired political aspiration for translation into political reality for the ends of lasting and durable peace in the region”. The UNC memorandum also said, “Keeping in mind the fluidity of situation arising out of a deadlock of the talk between the Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), resolutions were adopted during the course of the Naga People’s Consultative Meeting on political issue on March 25, 2023 at Tahamzam, Southern Nagalim”.

The UNC stated that the Naga people present for the Naga people’s Consultative Meeting on Naga political issue in great earnest and deep concern deliberated the more than seven decades of Naga political conflict with India and Myanmar (erstwhile Burma).

The UNC also said that the Naga people’s consultative meeting on Naga political issue discussed the current Indo-Naga political negotiation between the Government of India and the NSCN and seriously viewed that in the event of the breakdown of the political negotiation, the situation in Nagaland/Nagalim will escalate into a full-fledged armed conflict.

The UNC also said that the Naga people’s consultative meeting on Naga political issue concluded that the Nagas represented by the NSCN entered into a political negotiation with the Government of India respecting democratic norms for resolving the issue through political negotiation. “During the political negotiation, the unique history and situation of the Nagas was recognised on July 11, 2002 and on August 3, 2015 the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement (FA) was signed based on the foundation of sovereignty of the Nagas,” the UNC also said. It has been more than seven years since the signing of the Framework Agreement but today, the fate of the agreement hangs in balance as the commitment of the Government of India fluctuates wildly every now and then by refusing to acknowledge the Naga National Flag and Constitution, the UNC further said. From the Prime Minister level talks and without pre-condition, the Government of India is now side-tracking the Indo-Naga political issue into its ‘internal law and order’ issue, the UNC alleged.

The Naga people’s consultative meeting on Naga political issue also recognised that Naga-Myanmar (erstwhile Burma) conflict is on account of the Nagas’ refusal to join the Union of Burma and hence, they did not sign the Panglong Agreement of February 12, 1947, the UNC added.

“Therefore, the Naga people convened for the Naga people’s consultative meeting on Naga political issue at Tahamzam, Southern Nagalim, adopted resolutions. One of the resolutions is to call upon the Government of India to implement in letter and spirit the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement, wherein sovereignty is the cornerstone and the Naga national flag and constitution must be acknowledged.

The second resolution is that, the integration of Naga territories is the inherent birth right of the Naga people, wherever they are. “We, therefore, call upon India and Myanmar to remove all artificial national and international state boundaries that has divided the Naga territories,” it added.

The third resolution “condemns the Government of India’s dubious and questionable method of accusing the negotiating party, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), as a ‘Terror organisation’ after the November 18, 2002, Milan, Italy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) discontinued the ban on the NSCN under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and while the NSCN leadership is having political negotiation with the Gol in India on the official invitation of the Government of India through the Amsterdam Joint communique of July 11, 2002”.

The fourth resolution said that the Naga people’s consultative meeting on Naga political issue observed that the Government of India has deliberately made a U-turn from the current Indo-Naga political dialogue. Unless, serious, and renewed efforts are made to break the impasse, it will threaten regional and international instability.

“ We, therefore, seek international third-party intervention in resolving the present impasse between the Government of India and the NSCN because there is trust deficit between the negotiating parties,” the UNC memorandum added.