AAPLU organised awareness and health camp at Dambuk

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, FEB 18: The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) on Tuesday organised a mega awareness cum health camp which benefited hundreds of local workers community of Dambuk and adjoining areas of Lower Dibang Valley district.

The mega awareness camp was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh building and other construction workers welfare board (APB7OCWWB). Hundreds of worker community from various organisaiton including the organised and unorgansied and PSU and local who could take part in the awareness camp and avail the benefit of free healthy camp and free medicines and other essential items.

Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum who was chief guest motivated the worker community to remain committed towards their work and always maintain dignity of labour. He assured all support for the peace, development and prosperity of all the people for all round development of the state.

Labour minister PRO T H Cherom was guest of honour and the NHPC executive director (Dibang Project) L K Tripathi was guest of honour and special guest respectively.

AAPLU president Dan Tadu addressed the gathering to maintain unity, communal harmony and brotherhood and work with a commitment to bring better output for the employers. During discharge of duty always maintain the dignity of labour. He also emphasised the need of such a mega awareness programme and providing health facilities including distribution of free medicines and other essentials which were meant for the workers community being provided by the Labour board from time to time.