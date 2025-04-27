Mohesh Chai inaugurates AAPLU district office in Tezu

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 26: Tezu Sonpura MLA and Advisor to the Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mohesh Chai, on Saturday inaugurated the district office of the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) at Tezu, in the presence of several prominent labour leaders from across the state, as well as representatives from Lohit, Anjaw, and Namsai districts.

With the inauguration of the new AAPLU office, welfare activities aimed at benefiting the labour and workers’ community are expected to be significantly enhanced.

Speaking on the occasion, Chai praised AAPLU State President Dana Tadu for his dedicated efforts towards the welfare of labourers and workers. He encouraged him to continue his commitment to improving the lives of the working community. Dr. Chai also appealed to the labourers and workers to rededicate themselves to the greater cause of the state’s and nation’s development, while also working towards their own collective welfare.

Extending his greetings for the upcoming International Labour Day (May Day) on May 1st, Chai wished for a grand and meaningful celebration.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by AAPLU State President Dana Tadu, Lohit district unit President, leaders from political parties, social workers, public figures, general public, and labourers from various organised and unorganised sectors.